Lufkin principal resigns during investigation into inappropriate Facebook post

Lufkin Middle School eighth grade principal, William Dugat, was placed on administrative leave after a comment he made on social media created the likelihood of a disruption of the educational process and environment. The leave preserved the status quo and protected all parties so that the District could conduct an investigation and determine what, if any, response was proper for the District. Before the investigation could be completed, Mr. Dugat voluntarily submitted his resignation from employment in the District. The resignation was accepted.