Lufkin principal resigns during investigation into inappropriate Facebook post

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - A principal of a Lufkin middle school has resigned in the midst into the district’s investigation into an inappropriate comment he allegedly made on Facebook.
William Dugat, who was the 8th grade principal, was originally placed on administrative leave on Oct. 28 after he allegedly made a comment on Facebook concerning immigration.
The Lufkin Independent School District then announced in a statement on Oct. 29, that they were beginning an investigation into the inappropriate comment. They also stated they were consulting with the school attorney about the issue.
On Nov. 7 the district released a statement informing of Dugat’s resignation:
Lufkin Middle School eighth grade principal, William Dugat, was placed on administrative leave after a comment he made on social media created the likelihood of a disruption of the educational process and environment. The leave preserved the status quo and protected all parties so that the District could conduct an investigation and determine what, if any, response was proper for the District. Before the investigation could be completed, Mr. Dugat voluntarily submitted his resignation from employment in the District. The resignation was accepted.
According to the statement, Dugat voluntarily resigned during the district’s investigation before the district could determine what action they would take. The district accepted Dugat’s resignation.
The Facebook comment that lead to the investigation was made in response to a local woman’s photo with Beto O’Rourke following his visit to Lufkin. The comment said in part, “I worry about the USA looking like Mexico and South America with so many illegal aliens being welcomed to our country. Guess we are doomed to have a dirty country either way.”
In their statement, the district stated the post “created the likelihood of a disruption of the educations process and environment.”
