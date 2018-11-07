Meth found in pursuit suspect’s vehicle after K9 chased him down, disarmed him

CENTER, TX (KTRE) - A Center Police Department K9 chased down and disarmed a suspect after the man allegedly led authorities on a short chase, got stuck in a ditch, and then fled on foot.
Troy Anderson is still being held in the Shelby County Jail on a second-degree felony manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance charge, a third-degree felony evading arrest with a vehicle charge, a third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a felon charge, a state-jail felony tamper with or fabricate physical evidence charge, and a state-jail felony bond surrender on a possession of a controlled substance.
Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $90,000.
According to a press release East Texas News obtained Wednesday, a Center PD sergeant stopped a vehicle Arcadia Road for a traffic violation on the morning of Oct. 30. During the traffic stop, the CPD sergeant recognized Anderson as someone with an active parole warrant for his arrest.
After the sergeant ordered Anderson to get out of his vehicle, Anderson allegedly put his vehicle in drive and sped away from the scene. The chase ended on County Road 1490 when Anderson’s vehicle got stuck in a ditch, the press release stated.
Anderson then bailed out of his vehicle and fled on foot. The foot pursuit was a short one; Elliott, a Center PD K9, quickly chased him down, the press release stated.
A firearm was recovered at the scene after Elliott removed it from Anderson’s right hand, the press release stated. It turned out later that the firearm had been reported stolen out of Timpson.
A substance believed to methamphetamine was reportedly recovered from Anderson’s vehicle.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.