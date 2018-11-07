Simple for Groveton, win and you are in

GROVETON, TX (KTRE) -
After week one of the regular season many people were alarmed when it came to the Groveton Indians.
The Indians were embarrassed at home 48-6 to neighboring Lovelady. No one was surprised that Lovelady was that good. Everyone was surprised though with the Indians performance. The next week the Indians rebounded and easily beat in-county rival Trinity.
Fast forward to the end of the season and first-year head coach Richard Steubing has the Indians looking at clinching a playoff spot Friday night. It is pretty simple. Win and you are in. No tie-breakers. No coin flips. Simple math here. Beat Hull-Daisetta and the Indians have the final playoff ticket for 12-2A DI.
“It is good to have something for us to play for that last week," Steubing said. "It is win or go home. We have had some ups and downs this season but the kids have battled and worked hard. We plan on going out and getting it done.”
Both teams only district win has come against Dewyville. Groveton beat the last place Pirates 54-6 while the Bobcats won 37-14.
“For us to win we are going to need to come out and stop them early in the drive,” Stuebing said. "That is what has hurt us. We can not be there with a third and short or a fourth and short. "
The game kicks off at 7 pm in Groveton. The winner will play Garrison in the Bi-District Round next week.
