Turning cooler and remaining damp with more cold fronts on the menu

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The warm and muggy conditions will be in our rear-view mirror as the first of several cold fronts will push through our area this evening, ushering in some cooler temperatures that will be here to stay for quite some time.
Even though the parade of cold fronts will be on display, there will not be much in the way of sunshine as high level clouds and moisture stream overhead, leading to some damp and chilly conditions through the rest of this week.
After a stronger cold front moves in Friday morning, we may see skies briefly clear out late Friday afternoon before some clouds return this weekend, giving way to a cool sunshine.
Morning lows this weekend look to drop into the upper 30′s on Saturday morning and lower 40′s on Sunday morning, bringing us the coldest weather we have seen since mid-April.
Daytime highs from Friday through the middle of next week look to stay in the 50’s, which means long sleeves and the winter wardrobe will be in store for many East Texans.
Look for more showers to return to our area on Veteran’s Day and continue into Monday as a Canadian cold front comes calling.
This Canadian front will finally allow for skies to clear out in its wake. In return, we will be looking at morning lows dropping down into the upper 30′s next Tuesday before we could possibly see our first freeze this fall season next Wednesday morning.
