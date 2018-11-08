East Texas veterans fly to Washington, D.C. for Brookshire’s Heroes Flight

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Five East Texans will depart with a group of veterans for Washington D.C. on Thursday as part of Brookshire Grocery’s 17th Heroes Flight.
A send-off event is set for 8 a.m. at Tyler Pounds Airport just before those heroes depart for Washington D.C.
Twenty-three veterans in total will participate on the three-day trip. Nineteen World War II veterans and four Korean War veterans will go on the trip of a lifetime. Five of them are from East Texas.
The endeavor is fully funded by the company at no cost to the veterans. KLTV’s Blake Holland and Jamey Boyum will be on that flight and provide updates on the memorable experience.
Points of interests will include Arlington National Cemetery, the Air and Space Museum and a tour of the U.S. Capitol.
Over the years, Brookshires has taken more than 400 veterans on this flight since starting the program in 2010. The company calls it a great privilege to take this deserving group of veterans on the Heroes Flight.
The heroes will return Saturday evening.
