Immersive aquatic dinosaur show coming to Lufkin

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - If you’ve been looking for a way to get your kids excited about science, the Angelina Arts Alliance has a performance event that just might be for you.
On November 18th, you’ll be able to catch their upcoming show that provides an immersive onstage experience about a time when dinosaurs ruled the land and the sea.
Through the use of lights, elaborate puppets, and live onstage storytelling, the Angelina Arts Alliance is once again bringing dinosaurs to the stage in Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure.
“This is a very immersive show, and literally the audience will feel as if they’re underwater," said Angelina Arts Alliance marketing director Ginger Trotter. "All that’s achieved through lights and sound, various visual and performing techniques, and it’s an experience that it’s just almost hard to describe.”
The show comes from the creators of Erth’s Dinosaur Zoo Live, which traveled through Lufkin last year. In this year’s performance, audiences will experience the prehistoric world of the ocean as actors operate realistic dinosaur puppets under deep blue lighting.
“The Erth’s events are produced using enormous puppets, life-sized or you know bigger than life, and they also have handlers and these are the puppeteers that make all of the action happen, so people will literally feel as if they’re under the ocean back during those prehistoric times when creatures were there that may or may not still be there in the depths,” Trotter said.
This is the first performance of the Angelina Arts Alliance Discovery Series, a program that is meant to stimulate the growth of learning in young audience members with fun and educational onstage performances.
“We search out events and performances that are often going to emphasize STEM learning categories: science, math, engineering," Trotter said. "In doing so, that sort of search takes us to a program like this where children can hopefully be inspired or excited to go back and learn about dinosaurs and the creatures that were here prior to that extinction in many cases.”
Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure will take the stage at the Temple Theatre in Lufkin on Sunday, November 18th. Two separate performances will take place at 2 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.