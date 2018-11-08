Ramp at SL 287, SH 94 reopened for travel following wreck cleanup

LUFKIN, TX (KLTV) - A wreck shut down an exit ramp off of a busy Lufkin roadway just after lunch on Thursday.
UPDATE: The exit ramp at SL 287 and SH 94 is now open for travel following an earlier crash, according to TxDOT. Drive safely.
Previous:
About 12:53 p.m. Thursday, officials responded to a crash on the southbound exit ramp of Loop 287 at Highway 94 in Lufkin, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
Spokesperson Rhonda Oaks said the roadway would remain closed until crews completed cleanup and investigating the scene.
Drivers should prepare to take alternate routes.
