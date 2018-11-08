Lufkin’s Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter closed today in wake of assistant director’s death

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - The Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter will be closed today, so employees can grieve in the wake of Assistant Director Debbie Jones' death.
According to a press release, Jones had been a City of Lufkin employee since 2011. She was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, and she died early Thursday morning.
Paula Taylor, the Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter’s interim director, remembered Jones, her friend, as a “sweet lady” who made a difference in the lives of hundreds of animals.
“She was a beautiful soul who loved animals and loved people,” Taylor said. “Even before she worked here. she was working with rescues across the country to get placements for hundreds of animals. This place won’t be the same without her.”
Funeral arrangements for Jones are pending.
The shelter will resume its normal hours Friday. It will open at 10 a.m., and it will close at 4:45 p.m.
