Nacogdoches ISD bond passage. Now what’s next?

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A nearly $78 million dollar school bond referendum passed in the Nacogdoches school district overwhelmingly.
The question now - what's next?
Proposals and planning are already underway, according to interim Nacogdoches ISD Superintendent Alton Frailey.
Architects were contacted the next morning after the victory to know to schedule construction of a new $21-million Carpenter Elementary campus. It’s a priority on a long list of projects approved by voters.
"We've already mapped out the next few phases of design and programming and other administrative type things with the team already having their assignments,” said Frailey. “My intention is to have Carpenter open for kids in August of 2020."
Land purchase is still underway. Its location has not yet been made public.
Another next step is forming a bond underwriting team to seek the best timing to sell the school bonds.
“We don’t want to sell them at the wrong time, but I’m very excited that having the bond pass now we know the first quarter should be pretty promising,” Frailey said.
The watchdog in the process will be a Citizens Bond Review Committee. Its task is to check compliance, modifications, and fund expenditures, explained board member James Montoya.
“I think this gives us an avenue to be transparent in our district, so they know we’re doing the right thing for our school kids," Montoya said.
The school district hopes do right by school kids and right by taxpayers on both sides of the school bond’s passage. Together they’ll watch future changes unfold in Nacogdoches ISD.
“I think we have a new unity in our community that doesn’t just see a need, but sees a vision of what our future holds,” said board member Dr. Tyrrel Grohman. “No matter how you voted, we want everyone to share this vision.”
And the next step for Frailey? The superintendent introduced the bond issue just six months after accepting the interim role. Is he ready to step down?
“I’m going to stay here and make certain that we get everything on track and far enough on the track that none of it can be turned around,” Frailey said.
So no distractions caused by seeking a permanent superintendent?
“We have time,” Frailey said with a smile.
The Citizens Bond Review Committee will be appointed November 15th at the next Nacogdoches ISD board meeting. Until then, applications to serve are still being accepted at the district’s central office on Shawnee Street.
