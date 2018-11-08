Newly elected Nacogdoches County commissioner will take office sooner than expected

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - One elected official in Nacogdoches County will take office sooner than expected.
Sandy McCorvey was elected as Nacogdoches County Commissioner for Precinct 2. His term begins in January, but today, the Democrat was appointed by County Judge Mike Perry to begin office, possibly as soon as next week.
This happened after former Precinct 2 Commissioner Jerry Stone resigned. He only had a month and half left in his term after a primary defeat.
McCorvey told East Texas News the appointment will provide an opportunity to become familiar with the court processes, policies, and procedures before his official start date January 1.
