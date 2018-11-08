A parade of cold fronts will put a chill in the air in East Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A few pockets of rain and isolated thunderstorms will remain in play this afternoon and this evening, leading to a chilly rain for some across East Texas. That chance of rain where you live is at 40%.
Overnight, we will see our rain chances ratchet up to 80% as a second cold front pushes through the state. This rain will linger into early Friday morning before brisk, north winds usher in drier air and lead to some clearing skies by Friday afternoon.
Daytime highs on Friday will only reach the middle 50′s. When you combine these cool temperatures with north winds at 15 to 20 mph, look for wind chill values to be in the 40′s.
This will set the stage for a chilly weekend in East Texas as cold mornings give way to chilly afternoons as daytime highs struggle to get into the lower 50′s both days.
More rain will return on Veteran’s Day and continue into Monday as a Canadian cold front sweeps through the Piney Woods.
This Canadian front will finally allow for skies to clear out in its wake by Monday night as blustery conditions remain in place.
The clearing skies, however, will lead to the coldest mornings we have seen so far this fall season as wake-up temperatures will be in the upper 30′s on Tuesday morning and right around freezing on Wednesday morning of next week.
