Sheriff’s Office: Livingston man held estranged girlfriend against her will, beat her

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - A Livingston man turned himself into the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in connection to allegations that he held his estranged girlfriend against her will and assaulted her, causing serious injuries back in October.
Ray Anthony McGowen, 53, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Originally, Justice of the Peace Jamie Jones set his bond amount at $250,000. However, a district judge later reduced his bond amount to $60,000 and set conditions when he was released on Oct. 11.
According to a press release that East Texas News received Thursday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office started looking into a case where a woman had been reported missing on Oct. 7. Throughout the day, PCSO deputies and detectives followed up on leads with the help of a cellular telephone company.
Later that day, detectives determined that the woman was in the company of McGowen, her estranged boyfriend, the press release stated. At the time, McGowen was allegedly telling authorities that he didn’t know where the woman was. However, phone records revealed that the two people were together, the press release stated.
In the evening hours of Oct. 7, McGowen contacted one of his family members and asked the person to pick the woman up in Cleveland. The family member noticed serious injuries to the woman and immediately took her to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Livingston.
PCSO detectives interviewed the woman at the hospital, and they learned that she had been held against her will at McGowen’s home since the night of Oct. 5, the press release stated. She allegedly told the detectives that McGowen beat her and refused to get her medical attention.
“Based on information obtained, detectives received a court-ordered search warrant for McGowen’s residence, where evidence consisting of blood, hair and other items were discovered inside the home consistent with the victim’s story,” the press release stated.
Then on Oct. 10, PCSO detectives got an arrest warrant from Jones’ JP court. Several days later, McGowen’s attorney brought him to the sheriff’s office, so he could turn himself in to authorities.
On Tuesday County-Court-at-Law Judge Tom Brown issued a two-year protective order against McGowen.
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.