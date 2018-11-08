Zuckerberg rebuffs request to appear before UK parliament

FILE - In this April 11, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg returns after a break to continue testifying at a House Energy and Commerce hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election and data privacy. Facebook and other social platforms have been waging a fight against online misinformation and hate speech for two years. With the U.S. midterm elections coming soon on Tuesday, Nov. 6, there are signs that they're making some headway, although they're still a long way from winning the war. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) (Jacquelyn Martin)