Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Clouds will gradually clear north to south this afternoon as winds continue gusting to 20-25 mph out of the north. It will be chilly and breezy through the day with high temperatures only reaching the mid 50s. A freeze warning is in effect for Wood, Franklin, Titus, Camp, Cass, Morris and Bowie counties tonight as temperatures will be dropping into the 30s by early tomorrow morning. A light frost is likely in many places, so be sure to protect those outside plants and have a warm place for the pets to stay. Mostly sunny but still chilly for Saturday with high temperatures nearing only 50 degrees by afternoon. Cloud cover will increase late Saturday into Sunday with another chance for rain Sunday into Monday. As the rain ends Monday afternoon and evening, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s and a light freeze is expected across all of East Texas after the rain ends Monday night.