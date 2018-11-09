Coston Elementary hold 50s-style sock hop to celebrate 60 years

Lufkin, TX (KTRE) - On Thursday in Lufkin, staff and students at Coston Elementary celebrated the school’s 60 years of education in a very hoppin' way.
Students spent their PE periods participating in a 1950s-style dance to commemorate the school opening its doors back in 1958. Coston faculty were dressed up in classic fifties attire and students also participated in an example of physical exercises taught by PE teachers back in the fifties.
“They’re teaching the kids what PE was like in the 1950s, which is very different than what they do here, and so parents were invited to come and join them, and then we’re also doing a little sock hop and teaching the kids a few things about the hand jive and things like that," said Kathy Jost, Coston Elementary’s principal.
Coston employees from years past were also invited to enjoy a 1950s diner-style lunch of hamburgers and soda pop.
