Dez Bryant is ‘working on’ playing against the Bengals on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dez Bryant signed with the Saints early Thursday morning. Then he went to a team meeting right after, and participated in the afternoon practice.
The Black and Gold are at the Bengals on Sunday. With only one more practice Friday, is that enough time for Bryant to suit up in Cincinnati.
“That’s what we’re working on,” said Dez Bryant.
Bryant said the ultimate decision will lie with Sean Payton.
When he does play for the Saints, Bryant will run out with a team of stars in his mind.
“I get to play with that G.O.A.T. over there, that baby G.O.A.T. Mike Thomas, that baby G.O.A.T. Alvin Kamara, the big G.O.A.T. Drew Brees. Mark Ingram, (Marshon) Lattimore, I’m just excited to play with these guys,” Bryant said.
Bryant also tried to shoot down his bad guy persona that some labeled him in Dallas. The Cowboys released Bryant after eight years this offseason.
“I’m not a bad guy,” Bryant said. “I’ve always been a good guy. You can ask my teammates, my ex-teammates how I am. I love the locker room. It’s like family. Every locker room that I’ve been in from middle school, high school, college to the pros, it’s always been like a family," said Bryant.
