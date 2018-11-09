Late free throw lifts SFA over SAGU, 68-67

From SFA Athletics
Freshman guard Oddyst Walker broke a 67-67 tie by sinking a game-winning free throw with 2.1 seconds left to lift the SFA men’s basketball team to a 68-67 victory over Southwestern Assemblies of God Thursday night inside William R. Johnson Coliseum.
Joshua Kashila hit a game-tying three-pointer for the Lions with 36 seconds to go before Walker corralled a loose ball off of a missed baseline runner by Shannon Bogues. Upon retrieving the rebound, Walker was fouled by Cameron Hill, sending the freshman to the free throw line to play the role of hero.