Showers continue to push south through the morning, ending by midday. Clouds will begin to clear this afternoon as winds pick up, gusting to 15-20 mph out of the north. It will be chilly and breezy through the day with high temperatures only in the mid 50s. A freeze warning is in effect for Wood, Franklin, Titus, Camp, Cass, Morris and Bowie counties tonight as temperatures will be dropping into the 30s by early tomorrow morning. A light frost is likely in many places, so be sure to protect those outside plants and have a warm place for the pets to stay. Mostly sunny but still chilly for Saturday with high temperatures nearing only 50 degrees by afternoon. Cloud cover will increase late Saturday into Sunday with another chance for rain Sunday into Monday. As the rain ends Monday afternoon and evening, temperatures will struggle to make it out of the 40s and a light freeze is expected after the rain ends Monday night.