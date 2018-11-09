Nacogdoches police arrest suspect in convenience store robbery

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 32-year-old woman Thursday in connection to a robbery that occurred at a convenience store on East Main Street earlier this week.
Mary Margaret Young, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County Jail on a first-degree felony aggravated robbery charge and three Class C misdemeanor traffic charges. No bond amounts have been set for her charges yet.
According to the Nacogdoches PD PIO report, the alleged robbery occurred at about 9:12 p.m. on Monday night.
Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that a masked suspect walked into the convenience store, displayed a pistol, and demanded money from the cashier. After the store employee handed over an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, the suspect fled on foot, Ayres said.
No one was injured in the alleged robbery.
Ayres said the robbery is still under investigation.
