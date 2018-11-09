Warsaw court nixes city ban on far-right Independence march

A worker cleans a statue depicting late Polish President Lech Kaczynski after it was installed at a central square in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday Nov. 7, 2018. Kaczynski, who was killed in a 2010 plane crash in Russia, was the twin brother of Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the current ruling party, Law and Justice. The statue will be official unveiled on Saturday as part of the centennial observances marking 100 years of Polish independence. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) (AP)