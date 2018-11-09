Roasted poblano burger with pepper jack cheese by Texas Beef Council

Preheat gas or charcoal grill to 400°F. Shape into eight ¾-inch thick patties. Season each side with salt and pepper. Make a small indention in the center of the burger with your thumb. The fire should be quite hot; you should barely be able to hold your hand 3 or 4 inches over the grates. After the coals are gray, spray grates with cooking spray or brush with oil to help keep burgers from sticking.