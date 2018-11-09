SFA Volleyball wins 10th conference title

From SFA Athletics
There will be no sharing of the 2018 Southland Conference regular season title.
The SFA volleyball team made sure of that by getting 11 kills from senior Haley Coleman and five more from both Anyia Williams and Xariah Williams to take out Nicholls 3-0 inside Stopher Gymnasium Thursday evening.
SFA pushed its winning streak to 25 matches - the longest in the nation and the second-lengthiest winning streak in program history, too.
Before entering the Southland Conference Tournament next week as the number 1 seed, the Ladyjacks will close the season Saturday in New Orleans.