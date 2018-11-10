Huntington ISD students plant personalized American flags to honor veterans

HUNTINGTON, TX (KTRE) - As Veteran’s Day draws near, seeing the stars and stripes flying in the wind fills many with a sense of pride towards our country and veterans. But for some, flying one flag isn’t enough.
“I think it’s just almost like if you drive through town and see Christmas lights going up in town, you know it’s getting close to Christmas," said Huntington High School Principal Shane Stover. "In Huntington, when you see the flags going up, you know it’s close to Veteran’s Day.”
If you pass through the town of Huntington, you’ll find that it’s hard to miss all those American flags lined up down and around Main Street.
"You know, you always hear people in the community, how proud they are that we do have that program, how good it looks, and people who just pass through Huntington who may not know anything about Huntington get to see how patriotic that our little town can be,” Stover said.
These flags are put up all over town by a select group of students from Huntington high school. They volunteer their class time to plant flags all over town.
“They’re the ones that place the flags out in the community,” Stover said. "Any feedback that we get from the community about how good it looks, we always give that credit back to the kids, that the kids are the ones who actually put the flags out.”
The goal is to put up a thousand flags and make Huntington the self-proclaimed most patriotic town in America. As you can see, each flag bears an engraved name tag that displays the name of a veteran.
"They’re not just stuck out happenstance. Each flag is unique, it has that tag on it and is placed in a part of our community that is special to the people who either live there or work in that spot in our community,” said Stover.
The program was started four years ago by J’Nelle Short, the art teacher at Huntington high school. She said this project was an expression of her love of country, which was instilled by her father, a U.S. Marine Raider during World War 2.
“Being patriotic is what helps us appreciate our past, to let those who served our country know that we appreciate them,” Short said.
Huntington students haven’t yet reached their goal of a thousand flags, they’ve planted just under three hundred, but Short says they hope to keep the program going each year so that they can one day reach their goal. The flags will keep flying through November 15th.
