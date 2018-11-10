Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... The cool air is here to stay in East Texas. Now, the dry air is here for about 24-36 more hours, then rain returns. A Freeze Warning is in effect for Delta, Hopkins, Hunt, Kaufman, Rains, Van Zandt, Camp, Cass, Franklin, Morris, Titus, and Wood counties for tonight. Temperatures are likely to drop into the middle 30s tonight over a good portion of East Texas with a few areas, especially in the Freeze Warned areas, may drop to near freezing or slightly below by sunrise on Saturday morning. Please protect your tender vegetation of you live in these areas. A frost is likely overnight for a good portion of East Texas as well. As we head into the day tomorrow, we should start with fair to partly cloudy skies and then skies should become mostly cloudy by late in the day. Temperatures will stay fairly cool. As we venture into Sunday, Veterans Day, rain chances ramp up into the 50%-70% range and stay near 70% overnight Sunday into Monday morning as another cold front moves through. The rain should slowly taper off during the day on Monday as much cooler/drier air spills into East Texas. Lows on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings should fall to near or even below freezing for a few hours each morning. We start warming up on Thursday and Friday to above freezing values during the mornings. Sunny Skies are likely Tuesday through Friday of next week as well. Happy Veterans Day this Sunday!!!