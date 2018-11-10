San Augustine goes back-to-back on district titles

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX (KTRE) -The San Augustine Wolves are back-to-back district champions after they beat Shelbyville 24-14 Friday night.
The game was full of emeotion. Both teams paid tribute to Octavian Burrell. Burrell was one of the best running backs to come out of small town East Texas football in the past few years. Burrell died in a wreck this past Sunday.
“You go to give it to Shelbyville,” San Augustine Coach Marty Murr said. “They are one of the best 2A stories in East Texas. They went from 1-9 last season to fighting for a district title on the last week of the season.”
With the win, San Augustine will now face off against Timpson in the first round of the playoffs next Friday.
“We played good,” Murr said. “We were proud of the kids. They heard everyone talk about rebuilding and that this would be a down year for us. Those kids have blocked it out and gone to work. They don’t quit out there.”
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.