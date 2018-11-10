Special deals for veteran’s across East Texas

Little Caesars - The Veteran’s Day and Little Caesars® Pizza (“Promotion”) will take place on November 11, 2018. Sponsor will give away free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combos in accordance with these Terms & Conditions (“Terms”). Sponsor will give away one (1) $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo® (“Promotional Item”), which includes four slices of DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 ounce Pepsi product, on November 11, 2018 (“Promotion Day”) to each veteran or active member of the United States military (limit one (defined below)) who comes into a Participating Store (defined below) between 11:00:00 a.m. and 2:00:00 p.m.