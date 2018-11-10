Special deals for veteran’s across East Texas

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Veteran’s Day is a time of remembrance and a time to thank those who have served our great county. Many local businesses are also offering deals to thank those veterans who have served.
***Check with your local business to make sure they are participating
Applebees - all veterans and active duty military are invited to visit their local Applebee’s on Veterans Day to enjoy a free full-size entrée from a selection of eight fan favorites. Proof of service required, dine-in only.
Dennys - On Monday, Nov. 12, Denny’s will honor the nation’s servicemen and women with a special Veterans Day offer. America’s Diner invites active, inactive and military personnel into its booths nationwide to enjoy a FREE Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon.
Dunkin Donuts - On Sunday, Nov. 11, Dunkin’ will offer all veterans and active duty military a free donut of their choice with no purchase necessary.
Buffalo Wild Wings – Free Small Wings and Fries, Dine-in only, proof of service required.
Golden Corral – Monday, November 12, 4-9 p.m. Specials for veterans.
Chilis – Specials for Veterans on Monday.
Chuck E. Cheese – Special Discounts
CiCis Pizza – Free adult buffet, proof of service required.
Cracker Barrel - On Veterans Day, November 11, veterans receive a complimentary Crafted Coffee, a traditional espresso beverage (available iced or hot) or a slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola® Cake at all Cracker Barrel locations to thank them for their service and sacrifice for our country.
Dickys BBQ pit - to those who serve us this Veterans Day, November 11, with a smokin’ good deal! All participating Dickey’s locations will offer all active military and veterans a free classic sandwich, side and Big Yellow Cup to thank them for their service. To receive the free meal, guests must either show their military ID or be in uniform.
Little Caesars - The Veteran’s Day and Little Caesars® Pizza (“Promotion”) will take place on November 11, 2018. Sponsor will give away free $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combos in accordance with these Terms & Conditions (“Terms”). Sponsor will give away one (1) $5 HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo® (“Promotional Item”), which includes four slices of DEEP!DEEP! Dish pepperoni pizza and a 20 ounce Pepsi product, on November 11, 2018 (“Promotion Day”) to each veteran or active member of the United States military (limit one (defined below)) who comes into a Participating Store (defined below) between 11:00:00 a.m. and 2:00:00 p.m.
Olive Garden – Free meal from a select menu.
On the Border - Free combo meal.
Outback Steakhouse - On November 11, all active and retired military members can receive a free Bloomin' Onion and beverage.
Red Lobster - Free appetizer or dessert to military members Sunday and Monday.
Casa Ole - Complimentary meal to military members and veterans on November 11.
IHOP - Free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancakes to Veterans and Active Duty Military on Monday, November 12, from 7 am to 7 pm.
Other kinds of deals:
Great Clips - Veterans and active duty will get a free haircut on Veterans Day or they can pick up a free haircut card to use through Dec. 31. Also, non-veterans who get a haircut Saturday get a free haircut card to give to a veteran.
Bed Bath & Beyond - 25% off an entire IN-STORE purchase through Monday, November 12
Lowe’s: 10% discount offered
Michael’s: 15% discount for military families (this is a year 'round policy).
Target - 10% military discount on both in-store and online purchases from Nov. 4-12.
Walgreens - 20% off eligible regular priced items in store with Balance ® Rewards card from November 9-11.
JoAnn Fabric: 10% discount for military service members and their families (this is a year 'round policy).
