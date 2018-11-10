5-year-old cancer patient visits Nacogdoches PD, gets named honorary officer

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - A 5-year-old who has been battling cancer since he was 3 paid a visit to the Nacogdoches Police Department Friday.
The Nacogdoches Police Department posted photos of Liam’s visit on its Facebook page.
“We had a special little guy come to the police department yesterday,” the Facebook post stated. “Liam is one of our newest honorary police officers.”
The post stated that Liam, who is now 5, has been battling cancer since he was 3. The post said Liam is now a lot better thanks to Texas Children’s Hospital.
“Officer Liam spent all morning getting to meet almost everyone at the Nacogdoches Police Dept. and the Nacogdoches County Courthourse,” the Facebook post stated. “Honorary Officer Liam is a special little guy whose courage is an example to us all.”
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.