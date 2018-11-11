Decorated Vietnam War veteran leads parade in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - On Saturday in Nacogdoches, several people came out to watch the Veterans Day parade led by a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War. The cold air was barely noticeable when compared to the heartwarming patriotism shown by the crowd.
“Today was a beautiful day to have a veterans parade,” said veteran Jerry Teer. “The sun was shining, it was a little chilly, we had a lot of good veterans and their families were here and we appreciate them more than we’ll ever be able to tell them.”
Veterans rode down the streets of Nacogdoches surrounded by cheers, clapping hands, and waving American flags. Veterans who came to watch the parade say they were grateful for the community’s support.
“It was great, veteran William Thorn said. “Sure appreciated all the people that came out and all the participants in the parade, and it felt really good to have them out here.”
The parade was hosted by the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office, who made decorated Vietnam War veteran David Miller the grand marshal.
“When the sheriff called me and asked me to be the grand marshal, I thought this is unbelievable,” said Miller.
Miller served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and flew 125 combat missions in an unarmed aircraft, defenseless against enemy fire. He has been awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross and six air medals for his service. He says that sharing today’s celebration with other veterans has meant a lot to him.
“It was really fun going down the parade route and there were veterans along the way and they would salute, and I’d salute back,” Miller said. “There’s a real connection between Vietnam vets because when we came home, it was like they blamed us for the war and it’s nice to get recognition from the vets who sacrificed their lives.”
Miller said the appreciation from the crowd meant a lot to him as well.
“It’s been a great experience that, frankly, I’ll never forget,” Miller said.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office said they were proud to pay tribute to Mr. Miller and all the veterans that have served our country.
