DPS: One killed in Shelby County crash Sunday morning

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a man was killed in a crash in Shelby County Sunday morning.
According to a press release, the preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 6 a.m., a 2011 Buick passenger car was traveling south on U.S. 96 about 10 miles south of Center.
The press release said for unknown reasons the Buick crossed over the center of the roadway and into the northbound lanes where it was struck by a 2017 Peterbilt truck tractor semi-trailer.
DPS said the driver of the Buick is identified as 23-year-old Marquis Musco from Shreveport, LA. Musco was pronounced deceased at the scene by a Shelby County Justice of the Peace.
The driver of the Peterbilt is identified as 26-year-old John Cooper from Mansfield, LA. Cooper was transported to Nacogdoches Medical Center in Center where he was reportedly treated and released.
The crash remains under investigation.
