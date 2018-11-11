Kilgore routes NEO 62-19 in 2018 SWJCFC

From Kilgore College Athletics
The Rangers put the final exclamation mark on the 2018 season with a lopsided victory, 62-19, over Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College to claim the Southwest Junior College Football Conference Championship Nov. 10, at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
After the game, head coach J.J. Eckert was presented with the "Coach of the Year" trophy and the Rangers team was presented with the Roark Montgomery III SWJCFC Championship trophy.
Quarterback Quez Allen had his way with the NEO defense, rushing for more than 200 yards and scoring three touchdowns, one of which was passing.
The Rangers started off a bit shaky with a fumble, but that was about the only mistake KC would make all game.
With just over four minutes into the game, Kaleb Ford-Dement picked off an NEO pass and ran it back 75 yards to put KC on the board first, 7-0.
After KC forced an NEO punt, Allen tossed a 44-yard pass to Chris Shaw to put the ball on the NEO 15 yard line.
On the next play, KC running back De'Montre Tuggle punched it in to make the score 14-0 on an impressive 15-yard run, dodging NEO defenders.
Starting the second quarter, kicker Jose Goite booted a 19-yard field goal to put the Rangers ahead, 17-0.
NEO answered with a one-yard rushing touchdown by Guy Myers to put the Norsemen on the board, 17-6 (the PAT was blocked by Samuel Johnson).
On KC's next possession, it picked up valuable yardage with a 22-yard run by Roger McCuller and a 22-yard run by Tuggle before Allen scored a 10-yard touchdown to put KC ahead, 24-6, with 9:06 left in the second quarter.
After an NEO three-and-out, the Norsemen had a bad punt attempt, giving KC the ball at the NEO 29 yard line.
After a stalled drive, Goite knocked in a 40-yard field goal to make the score 27-6.
NEO once again had a three-and-out. On its next possession, KC's Allen tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Adrion Roberson to make it 34-6 at halftime.
KC started the second half with a long drive, ending in a 15-yard touchdown run by Allen to put KC ahead, 41-6.
The Norsemen responded with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Myers to Chris Potts to make the score 41-13.
On the next possession, Tuggle sprinted 70 yards for a touchdown to make the score 48-13.
Running back Scooter Adams scored with 1:16 left in the third quarter to improve the KC lead to 55-13.
NEO's Myers scored to begin the third quarter on a short quarterback keeper to make the score 55-19.
KC scored once more with 9:28 left in the game to make the score 62-19.
On NEO's next possession, Jon Alexander picked off a pass by Myers to put the ball at the KC 17 yard line.
Kilgore is awaiting final confirmation for a probabe bowl bid. Information will be posted as soon as bowl arrangements are made.