Saturday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Tonight the cloud cover and light southeasterly winds should help temps stay well away from the freezing mark with morning lows tomorrow staying near 40 degrees. Heading into tomorrow, rain chances return to the forecast with a 30% chance for scattered showers and a few thundershowers possible by the afternoon on Veteran’s Day, with slightly better chances for rain for Deep East Texas. Don’t cancel any outdoor plans tomorrow, but definitely keep the umbrella handy. As a strong cold front begins to move through the area, rain chances really ramp up into the late evening tomorrow. Overnight Sunday into Monday morning, a few thunderstorms are possible along the cold front, but currently no severe weather is expected. Behind the cold front, showers will persist through most of Monday before drying out Monday evening. Skies should start to clear out late Monday night and Tuesday we will wake up with partly skies. Should see mostly sunny skies by Tuesday afternoon. Mornings will dip below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday, but thankfully mostly sunny skies persisting throughout next week will slowly warm us back into the mid-60s by next weekend.