Your Veteran’s Day Forecast

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Overnight the cloud cover and light southeasterly winds helped our temps stay well away from the freezing mark with morning lows today staying near 40 degrees. Heading into the late morning/early afternoon, rain chances return to the forecast with a 30% chance for showers and a few thundershowers possible on our Veteran’s Day. Rain chances really ramp up into the evening ahead of a cold front that is expected to arrive in East Texas late Sunday into early tomorrow Morning. Overnight into Monday morning, a few thunderstorms are possible along the cold front, but currently no severe weather is expected. Behind the cold front, showers will persist through most of Monday before drying out late Monday evening. Skies should start to clear out late Monday night and Tuesday we will wake up with mostly sunny skies. Mornings will dip below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday and possibly Thursday, but thankfully mostly sunny skies persisting throughout next week will slowly warm us back into the mid-60s by next weekend.