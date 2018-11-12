After season ends early, Saints honor Dez Bryant

CINCINNATI (KTRE) - He was only with the New Orleans Saints for two days but Dez Bryant made a positive impact on his teammates.
The Saints easily defeated the Bengals Sunday and traditional touchdown celebrations by Saints players were replaced with the "X" made famous by Dez Bryant in on of his many touchdown celebrations.
The first to do it would be running back Mark Ingram.
“He came in right away and he was just one of the guys, man,” Ingram told reporters. “We was all excited about him being a part of our team. A great playmaker, a good dude and we all hated to see what happened on Friday. So, we just wanted to let him know he’s still part of us and we’re holding him down.”
Bryant on twitter said he had nothing but love for the Saints and how they treated him.
“When you have a guy like that who’s sacrificed so much for this game, you want to be there to support him in hard times and let him know you have his back,” Michael Thomas said. “It’s not phony or fake or anything. We’re going to support him the whole way. He’s one of us.”
Copyright 2018 KTRE. All rights reserved.