East Texas Ag News: Are ornamental cabbage and kale edible?

TYLER, TX (KLTV/KTRE) - Ornamental cabbage and ornamental kale are favorites to add beauty to flower beds during the winter months, but are they edible?
According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service office in Angelina County they are but you probably won’t like it very much.
It is very important to realize that this plant is a variety of Brassica which also includes broccoli, cauliflower, brussel sprouts, turnips, collards, and bok choy. The difference is that while so many Brassicas have been selected and bred for flavor and tenderness, the ornamental varieties have not.
They have been chosen on color, and shape. So plant the ornamentals for eye appeal, but plant the other garden types for your taste buds.
