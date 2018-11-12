EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Cold and rainy all day with some heavy rain and thundershowers possible. Rain could be heavy at times, so watch for flooded roadways. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day long. As the cold front pushes through, winds will pick up out of the north and gust to 25-30 mph at times. The rain will gradually come to an end by this evening and temperatures will drop with breezy north winds overnight tonight. A freeze warning is in effect for much of East Texas as temperatures are expected to drop to near or below 32 degrees by tomorrow morning. Still mostly cloudy tomorrow, but with decreasing clouds through the afternoon. It will be cool and breezy at times with high temperatures only reaching the lower 40s. Another freeze overnight tomorrow into early Wednesday morning as skies clear out. Temperatures will drop into the 20s by early Wednesday. Mostly sunny skies will return for midweek and last into the weekend with temperatures gradually warming back to near normal in the 60s Friday and Saturday.