Shelby County Sheriff’s Office: Tip leads to 2 felony arrests, seizure of drugs, cash

SHELBY COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - After a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office investigator and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper went to a home in the 1100 block of FM 2026 to check out a report of illegal activities taking place there, they arrested two men on felony charges earlier this month.
The law enforcement officers also seized meth, marijuana, and $1,100 in cash that is believed to the profits from the illegal sale of narcotics.
Roy Denver Byrd Jr. was arrested on an outstanding warrant for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, which is a state-jail felony. Juan Tramaine Tutt was arrested on outstanding Shelby County warrants for third-degree felony deadly conduct, state-jail felony abandoning or endangering a child, and a failure to appear charge related to a previous driving while intoxicated charge.
The Shelby County Jail website did not have bond amounts listed for the two men.
Once the law enforcement officers got to the scene on Nov. 5, they found that Byrd had an outstanding warrant, and they took him into custody.
Additional evidence found at the scene prompted the law enforcement officers to get permission to search the home, the press release stated. During thee search, Tutt was found hiding in a closet. Because he had multiple outstanding Shelby County warrants he was arrested without incident.
A search of the closet area where Tutt had been hiding turned up a little more than 2 ounces of marijuana and eight ounces of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, the press release stated.
“Tutt also had $1,000 in cash that is believed to be derived from the sale of illegal narcotics,” the press release stated. “seizure paperwork will be filed on the money.”
According to the press release, when Byrd was booked into the county jail, additional drugs were found on his person. As a result, authorities obtained a warrant for prohibited substance in a correctional facility and served it on Byrd.
“Multiple warrants are forthcoming for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance as well as other charges for multiple individuals,” the press release stated.
The press release stated that the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is grateful to DPS for the agency’s assistance in the case.
