Texas Cancer Registry measures the cancer burden in East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - Cancer survivors are celebrities at treatment centers.
Stacy Dean gets a hug and there’s a lot of laughter when she visits Nacogdoches Medical Center’s oncology wing.
Dean is also a statistic. She’s included in at least two categories of the Texas Cancer Registry.
She was diagnosed with breast cancer, and she’s an eight-year survivor.
“Nobody wants to be in that. They don’t want to be a number,” Dean said. “But I’m blessed to be able to be on the good side of the registry."
The Texas Cancer Registry is a tool the state mandates to measure the cancer burden in Texas.
The data released this month shows in 2018, there will be over 121,000 new cases of cancer diagnosed in Texas. It's expected over 44,000 Texans will die from cancer.
“I don’t think we realize the numbers, and it kinda hits home that it could be you. It’s big,” Dean said.
Dr. Mary Hebert, a radiation oncologist, relies on registries to guide purchases of state-of-the-art equipment, like what was launched this week at Nacogdoches Medical Center.
“Registries are important because they give us a snapshot of the kinds of cancer that are important in our state,” Hebert explained. “Where we need to put our resource, where we need to put our research dollars, where we need to make sure we are good at treating those patients.”
The data shows the most common cancers diagnosed are breast cancer for women and prostate cancer for men. However, lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death of Texas.
A high incidence of smoking places East Texas in a lung cancer belt.
“The best gift you can give your body is to quit smoking,” Hebert said.
It could put more people in the category of survivor, a number that continues to increase statewide. Dean is glad to have celebrated survival in a perfect way.
“My son got married this weekend," Dean said. "It was wonderful.”
It’s the kind of function that Hebert feared during her treatment she would not survive to see.
The Texas Cancer Registry can be found at http://www.dshs.texas.gov/tcr/
