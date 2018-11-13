Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s the weather where you live: Cold and blustery today with north winds gusting to 20 mph and temperatures in the 30s most of the day. That means wind chills in the 20s for many places. Bundle up! Skies will gradually clear through the afternoon and evening with temperatures dropping into the 20s overnight tonight. Mostly sunny tomorrow with lighter winds, but not much warmer. High temperatures tomorrow will only reach the mid 40s by afternoon. More sunshine Thursday and Friday with a gradual warming trend back into the 60s by the end of the week. Another cold front arrives this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and mild with slight chances for rain returning on Sunday and a drop in temperatures for early next week.