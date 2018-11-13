East Texas Ag News: Spring weed control starts in fall/winter

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - It’s not even winter yet, but now is the time to start thinking about your spring weed control for your lawn and flower beds.
The first flush of weeds in many people’s landscape are the winter annuals that germinate and begin their growth in late fall or early winter. They’ll go relatively unnoticed until they take off later in the winter months, and they’re an eye sore in spring and sometimes through summer.
According to the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Office in Angelina County, applying a pre-emergent herbicide now will fend off the winter annuals. It’ll greatly reduce your weed populations.
Be sure to purchase the correct product. Some are very particular where they can be used.
Also, be sure not to apply these products in areas where you do expect to plant seeds in a few months.
The same product that stops weeds seeds from growing won’t be able to distinguish them from good seeds.
