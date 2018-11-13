Freezing cold temperatures on the menu the next couple of days

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With the onset of our first, widespread freeze of the fall season, all of Deep East Texas is under a Freeze Warning from tonight through 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
With skies clearing out tonight, we will be in store for the first freeze of this late fall, winter season. It will not be a pipe-busting type of freeze, but you will certainly want to make sure the pets have a warm place to stay and your sensitive plants and tender vegetation are covered up and protected.
Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20′s north of the Neches River to lower 30′s for residents down along the Trinity River.
After a freezing start to your Wednesday, sun-filled skies will be present, but will only warm us up into the upper 40′s, making for a cold sunshine throughout the Piney Woods.
Another freeze is likely on Wednesday night into Thursday morning before temperatures gradually moderate just a bit as we round out the week and head into next weekend.
With high pressure building over the state this week, we will be in store for clear nights and sunny days from Wednesday through Saturday with no rain expected during this time frame.
Our next shot of rain will come with a much weaker cold front this Sunday, but with limited moisture to work with, the chance of rain is only at 20%.
Some slightly better chance of rain will return to our region for the early-to-middle part of next week as clouds become more prevalent with seasonally cool temperatures in place.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app.
