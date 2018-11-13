Incoming House members prep for do's and don'ts on the Hill

Pressley and several of her classmates made their Washington debut in a packed news conference whose setting suggested as much about the new majority's intentions as the agenda they described. Gathered in the atrium of the AFL-CIO down the street from the White House, they appeared as the newest members of the ascendant House Progressive Caucus, dedicated to universal health care and new climate policy. The incoming majority, including a gain of at least 32 seats, will be fighting a Republican-led Senate and a president with a history of tweeting trouble for people who displease him.