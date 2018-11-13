3-ingredient white chocolate-cranberry fudge by Mama Steph

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - If you’re in need of a dessert to take to Thanksgiving or Christmas meals, you’re in luck. This one is so easy to make using a microwave and just a few ingredients.
3-ingredient white chocolate fudge
Ingredients
12 ounce bag white chocolate chips
14 ounce can of condensed milk
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
PLUS:
Cookies, cranberries, etc. as desired - about 1/2 cup of each addition
Method:
Line an 8x8-inch or 9x9-inch baking dish with parchment paper. Set aside.
In a microwave safe large mixing bowl, place the chocolate chips, and microwave them carefully in 30-second increments, stirring after each interval. It may only take two 30-second rotations in the microwave, or perhaps three. It is important to stir between each, so the chips don’t burn, which would ruin your fudge completely.
When they’re melted completely, add the condensed milk, stirring until completely incorporated into the white chocolate. Add the vanilla, and stir in well.
Now, quickly stir in any add-ins you like; I used crumbled oatmeal-chocolate chip cookies and dried cranberries. I save some to sprinkle over the top, as well, pressing in while still very soft to help it adhere.
Refrigerate for at least 3 hours; longer is better to make removal and cutting much easier.
Other cookies work well, as would other dried fruits. Dark chocolate chips and dried cherries would be great!
Enjoy!
