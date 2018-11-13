The Latest: Hamas threatens to step-up rocket fire at Israel

Smoke rises after an Israeli airstrike hit Hamas' Al-Aqsa TV station in the Gaza Strip, Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. The station went off the air after the airstrike. Minutes earlier, it had halted its programming and been broadcasting a still image of its logo after the building was hit by a warning missile. Shortly after, three loud explosions were heard and the screen turned black. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa) (Hatem Moussa)