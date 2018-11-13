Lufkin Crime Stoppers: 4 people, including 1 in Guy Fawkes mask, burglarized storage units

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Four burglars, including one person who was wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, broke into storage units on North Raguet Street on October 24 and stole a wide range of items including a bicycle, a lawn mower, a golf club set, a fireplace, and a deep freezer.
Lufkin Crime Stoppers posted a bulletin about the burglary on its website on Monday. The bulletin includes a surveillance video of the burglary suspects in action.
“The burglars took care to conceal their identities, covering their heads and faces, but there can’t be many men in East Texas who drive a Dodge Dakota and own a Guy Fawkes mask,” Det. J.B. Smith said in the voice-over on the video.”
The bulletin quotes the rhymes once sung by people wearing Guy Fawkes masks and telling the tale of the failed Gunpowder Plot.
“Between 1 and 3 a.m. on October 24, four burglars, one wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, forced their way into storage buildings on North Raguet Street in Lufkin,” the bulletin states. “They filled the bed of their truck with property from several storage units, including a bicycle, a lawn mower, a golf club set, five ‘African pictures,’ a fireplace, and a deep freezer.”
The bulletin states that the group of suspects, which appeared to be two men and two women, didn’t seem concerned about family members, friends, and acquaintances recognizing them or the vehicle they used in the crime, a light-colored extended cab Dodge Dakota pickup.
“The low-light video doesn’t clearly show the burglars’ identifying features, but that won’t deter a Crime Stoppers tipster in their quest to help solve the case and claim a reward,” the bulletin states.
If anyone can identify any of the burglars or has knowledge of what happened to the stolen property is urged to click the “Solve This” button on the Lufkin Crime Stoppers website. Tipsters may also use the Crime Stoppers app or call (936) 639-TIPS.
“Tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and might be eligible for a reward,” the bulletin states.