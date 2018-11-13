Lufkin woman accused of stealing $39K from employer

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - Lufkin police have arrested a Lufkin woman accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from a business in which she worked for as office manager.
Susan M. Wark, 43, is charged with third-degree theft. She was arrested on the charge on Thursday and posted bond the same day.
According to an arrest affidavit, the investigation began on Aug. 9 when the owner of a Lufkin business contacted police and said he felt his office manager had been stealing from the business.
The owner said Wark had been in charge of his office for many years and an audit revealed Wark had been giving herself duplicate checks many times dating back to at least 2012.
The affidavit states Wark stole a total of $39,085.33 dating back to 2012.
