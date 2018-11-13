7,000 meals served to veterans by San Augustine woman

SAN AUGUSTINE, TX (KTRE) - For the past 8 years, a San Augustine woman has been preparing food for veterans in need.
Imogene Newman said she loves to cook and has served 7,000 meals.
“There’s a lot of food left and I can’t use it, they don’t want it and it was just going to waste so that’s really how it got started,” Newman said.
She serves meals to those who served our nation since 2010.
“Well I have a brother that served in Vietnam and they got no recognition and he’s a very special person,” Newman said. “He’s just never says anything about it, that’s just how it is.”
Newman said she started packing up extra food leftover from her catering events. She then hands the meals to two veteran organizations who delivered the hot meals to veterans in Deep East Texas.
Vietnam War veteran Troy Roberts said he receives meals 3 times a day from the chef.
“There’s two or three of us that get meals and it’s nice,” Roberts said. “The thought of it is even better with Imogene taking time out to fix these dinners.”
She said making the meals is her small way to show appreciation to our veterans when she was recognized for her dedication.
“I’ve gotten probably more satisfaction out of it than y’all know,” Newman said.
The extra she made for veterans who couldn’t make it on Monday will be packaged and delivered to those veterans in San Augustine, Shelby, and Angelina counties.
The San Augustine American Legion and VFW organizations honored Newman by presenting her with a plaque.
