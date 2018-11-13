Polk County Sheriff’s Office: 2-month-old baby suffered abuse that caused brain bleeds

POLK COUNTY, TX (KTRE) - Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man on a felony injury to a child charge after emergency personnel managed to revive an unresponsive 2-month-old child.
After the baby was taken to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, medical staff determined that the child had been abused to the point that it had caused brain bleeds.
Austin Michael Drury, of Onalaska, was booked into the Polk County Jail on a felony injury to a child causing serious bodily injury charge on Nov. 5. Pct. Justice of the Peace Jamie Jones set his bond amount at $100,000.
Jones also issued an emergency protective order against Drury that will take effect when he is released from jail.
According to a press release, Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Onalaska Fire Department first responders, and a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper responded to a 911 call about a child that was unresponsive and not breathing on Oct. 25.
“Due to quick medical attention administered by all first responders, the child, which was found cold to the touch and tuning blue, was quickly revived,” the press releasee stated.
At that point, the 2-month-old child was taken to CHI St. Luke’s Memorial Hospital in Livingston, where medical staff determined that the baby had suffered physical injuries. The baby was later transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston.
“Medical evaluation of the child by Texas Children Child Abuse Team determined that the 2-month-old had had been abused to the extent of causing brain bleeds along with ligamentous stretch injuries as well as other documented abusive injuries,” the press release stated.
Detectives with the PCSO Criminal investigation Division then started conducting interviews with the help of the Polk County District Attorney’s Office, Child Protective Services, and Polk County’s Child Advocacy Center, Childrenz Haven.
After the detectives did numerous forensic interviews and received medical records about the baby’s condition, they interviewed Drury. He allegedly provided the PCSO detectives with information about what happened in the home on the morning of Oct. 25.
Then on Nov. 5, the PCSO detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Drury from 258th District Court Judge Ernie McClendon. Drury was arrested and taken to the county jail later that day.
“Polk County Sheriff Kenneth Hammack would like to acknowledge the dedicated commitment of his Criminal Investigation Division, Polk County District Attorney’s Office, Child Protective Services and Childrenz Haven into investigations of child abuse in Polk County,” the press release stated. “Without this team of professionals working together these investigations could not be prosecuted.”
