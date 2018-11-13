Uber driver accused of trying to kidnap a 15-year-old girl in Colorado

COLORADO (CNN) - A Denver-area Uber driver was arrested Sunday accused of kidnapping and kissing a 15-year-old girl who was trying to get home from work.
The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office says 29-year old Ahmed Muse picked up the girl on Saturday along with other passengers through uberPOOL.
Police say Muse refused to drop the girl off at her home after he dropped off the other passengers.
They say he returned the girl to her original destination, locked the doors and kissed her against her will before letting her go.
Other passengers in the car corroborated the girl’s story.
Uber said it removed Muse from the app in response to the arrest.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.