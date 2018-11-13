Westminster Presbyterian to hold fair trade market in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - From handwoven baskets to unique jewelry, there’s a wide variety of crafts and goods at Westminster Presbyterian Church’s fair trade international market.
“Here locally, people have an opportunity to shop for things that you just can’t find in Nacgodoches,” said Michele Peck, a volunteer.
The Maker to Market Mission is a sale put on by the Ten Thousand Villages network, an organization that says their goal is to fund health care, housing, and other needs in more than 40 developing countries. They do this by selling handmade crafts from these countries in the United States.
“Ten Thousand Villages is a maker-to-market partnership," said Peck. "We have artisans all over the world that have a craft that they’re trying to sustain, and the only way to sustain that craft is to have people who will buy it.”
Ten Thousand Villages CEO Carl Lundblad said this process is a way of addressing poverty by using commercial markets rather than charity. Last year, Westminster raised more than $7,000 for fair trade missions and $3,000 for local missions. Sale organizer Terri Moehring also mentioned that some products for sale are locally made by church members.
“Members of our church make things which are some of the things you see on the table here," Moehring said. "We can make money for our mission group so that we can help do our local missions at the church, and it’s been pretty fun to be able to have more to give!”
The Fair Trade International Market will take place at the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nacogdoches on Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m.
