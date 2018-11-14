CIA considered using 'truth serum' on post-9/11 detainees

The report cites many instances where medical personal expressed concern or protected the health of the detainees. Those who were thrown up against walls — a practice called "walling" — had their necks protected from whiplash by rolled towels around their necks, the report said. When one detainee, who had been wounded during capture, was confined to a box, care was taken not to force his legs into a position that "would compromise wound healing." Physician assistants overruled using duct tape over the mouths of detainees during flights because air sickness could lead to vomiting and possible aspiration.